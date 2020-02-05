The final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame was impressive in its scale, and we still can't believe Marvel was able to corral all those actors for it. But do you know what's even more impressive than a Marvel movie starring literally dozens of characters and a bunch of attractive men who are all named Chris? The number of actors and actresses who have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and have also been nominated for an Academy Award. Seriously, it's a surprisingly large number.

Cate Blanchett, who portrayed Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, is a seven-time nominee and two-time winner. Sir Ben Kingsley of Iron Man 3 is also an Oscar winner for Gandhi. Mahershala Ali, who will portray Blade in an upcoming film (and who also appeared in the Netflix Marvel universe) is two-for-two at the Oscars. And you probably know that Mark Ruffalo, who took over the role of Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk) starting with the first Avengers movie, has been nominated three different times over the course of his career. But they are just the tip of the talented Marvel iceberg. There are far, far more people who've appeared in the MCU and been nominated for an Oscar than you realize.

So, as we stare down both the 92nd Annual Academy Awards and eagerly await both Black Widow and the debut of Marvel's Disney+ television series, let's take a look back at the crazy talented extended cast of the MCU and revisit their memorable Oscar-nominated (and in some cases, Oscar-winning) roles.

Every Actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Who Has Been Nominated for an Oscar