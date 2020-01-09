Now Playing Watch the What We Do in the Shadows Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows assembled an all-star cameo session in Season 1, including Tilda Swinton and Evan Rachel Wood, and the roster of A-listers will continue to expand in its sophomore outing. Co-creator Jemaine Clement confirmed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday that Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, will guest-star in Season 2.

Clement was reluctant to reveal exactly how Hamill will fit into the second season, though star Harvey Guillen teased that Hamill could be one of Guillermo's "new friends" that audiences will meet in Season 2. Guillermo will be meeting with this new group as the vampires head to a "Superb Owl" party in one of the upcoming episodes.

Unfortunately, it wasn't all good news on the guest star front. Clement also had to confirm that Beanie Feldstein, who played fledgling vampire Jenna in Season 1, would not be returning for the show's second run due to her busy filming schedule with other projects.

"That was a little disappointing for me because she going to be a big character, but we've found other really fun stories for other people," Clement said.

The new season will pick up with Guillermo trying to figure out whether he still wants to be a vampire now that he knows he's the descendant of Van Helsing and a natural vampire killer. Meanwhile, Laszlo (Matt Berry) will do something despicable that gets him thrown out of the main house for at least an episode. Natasia Demetriou also teased that we'd be seeing many different version of Nadja in the new episodes.

What Do in the Shadows Season 2 premieres Wednesday, April 15 at 10/9c on FX with episodes available to stream the next night on FX on Hulu.

