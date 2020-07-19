Peacock, NBC's new streaming platform, brought Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley back together for a delightful video featuring the duo rewatching classic Jesse Spano and A.C. Slater scenes from the original Saved by the Bell. The mini reunion features Lopez and Berkely dishing behind-the-scenes gossip from the show, including Lopez's stunt directing debut, Berkley hyping Jesse's feminism, and a very cute complaint about a kissing scene that didn't last long enough.

The socially distanced reunion promised a bright premiere for Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival as Lopez and Berkely have nothing but utmost adoration for each other in the social video. The duo played high school sweethearts in the original series which ran from 1989 to 1993 and followed five friends as they navigated the trials and tribulations of high school. In the upcoming Peacock revival, the pair take on their previous roles, but now they're adults with Lopez's Slater now coaching Bayside High sports teams and Berkley playing the mom of Bayside's football team captain.

Peacock's Saved by the Bell Revival: Everything to Know

Fans have no idea whether they're still together or not, the father of Jesse's kid is unknown, but the chemistry from this reunion is electric, and we can only hope they're still together! If not, there's always hope that in the new revival they'll find their way back to each other again. Until then, at least we have this delightful clip to rewatch. Peacock, please come through for all the OG fans out there.

The original Saved by the Bell revival is now streaming on Hulu. The reboot is set to debut sometime in 2020.