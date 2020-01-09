Things are about to get super complicated for Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) in Season 2 of Manifest. During one of her therapy sessions with the Major (Elizabeth Marvel), who is posing as her psychiatrist, she admitted to having a slight crush on Ben Stone (Josh Dallas). Acknowledging that those feelings would be impossible to act upon — he has a family, after all — and that they are probably the result of a shared experience as Flight 828 passengers, she quickly brushed off the admission and moved on.

Ben and Saavi have obviously formed a special bond while trying to figure out what happened to them on that fated flight, but Parveen Kaur isn't so quick to label Saanvi's feelings as romantic.

"I think that the idea that there's feelings stems from the fact that we went through a shared trauma. I wouldn't even confirm that those feelings are intimate in any way other than the fact that this is my rock and my closest friend at this point," Kaur told TV Guide. "Whether our relationship turns into something else, who knows. But at this point, I don't think Saanvi would necessarily say, 'I have feelings for Ben' in that way because she knows that this person also has a family."

"It's a friendship and they trust each other. They rely on each other and they have a lot of the same sensibilities," Dallas added, noting that their friendship will be tested in new ways this season. "You're gonna see Ben and Saanvi go through a tough point in their relationship in Season 2, and hopefully they come out of it," he said.

Manifest airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.

