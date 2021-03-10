Maggie Makes a Surprise Return to Boston in This A Million Little Things Sneak Peek

It's awkward reunion time on A Million Little Things! The series returns after its winter hiatus on Thursday night and with it COVID-19 will make an appearance in the show as Boston goes into lockdown and changes everyone's lives.

In TV Guide's exclusive clip from Thursday's upcoming episode, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) explains to Danny (Chance Hurstfield) and Sophie (Lizzy Greene) that Delilah (Stephane Szostak) will be detained in France for a bit longer because their grandfather fell while getting out of the cab at the airport and broke his hip. They don't have a lot of time to process the news before the doorbell rings and Gary opens the door to reveal that Maggie (Allison Miller) is back in town.

Maggie was definitely expecting to see Delilah or one of the kids answer the door, not her ex-boyfriend or his new girlfriend Darcy (Floriana Lima), who has also been staying at the Dixons to help Gary take care of Danny and Sophie. Is everyone going to get along, especially because at this point it's unclear how long they are going to have to share the same space?

A Million Little Things returns at 10:21/9:21c on Thursday, March 11, delayed because of Joe Biden's presidential address.