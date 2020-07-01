I haven't seen it, I don't have any inside information, and I'm working off a hunch here, but HBO's upcoming series Lovecraft Country, adapted from the fantasy-horror book written by Matt Ruff, is going to be your next favorite show. And now we know exactly when I'll be proven right. Lovecraft Country debuts at 9/8c on Sunday, Aug. 16, HBO announced Wednesday, taking over after Perry Mason ends its first season.

Created by Underground's Misha Green, Lovecraft Country is set in 1950s Jim Crow America when segregation still stained the country. Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), a man who grew up reading classic science-fiction and fantasy, sets off on a journey with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to find his missing dad (Michael K. Williams) after cryptic messages his dad wrote point to his family having a secret legacy. Atticus' adventures include crossing turf where racists chase them out of town and terrifying monsters ripped from the pages of an H.P. Lovecraft book lurk in the woods. How's that for a combination of terror?

Green wrote or co-wrote each of the first season's 10 episodes. Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams are on board as producers.

Lovecraft Country debuts Sunday, Aug. 16 at 9/8c on HBO.