Did you fall absolutely, hopelessly, devastatingly in love with Love, Simon? Then step right up and prepare to give your heart to the sequel series, Love, Victor. Hulu just dropped the trailer for this feel-tastic new series, and it's putting a new spin of the familiar story from the movie. In this version, the closeted lead character, Victor (Michael Cimino), moves to a new city and a new school, which just so happens to be Simon's (Nick Robinson) alma mater of Creekwood High. Instead of writing to a mysterious crush, it looks like Simon is the one Victor is writing to, and it seems to be for advice about how to come out rather than a confession of love.

Victor is also struggling with his sexuality a little more than Simon was, mentioning the minefield dating can be when you're not sure if a guy is into girls, boys, or both. The sequel series has incorporated faith as a key component in Victor's family dynamic, something that is sure to complicate matters in his journey.

The one thing that's the same though? Keiynan Lonsdale's character, Bram, still has an absolutely devastating smile. Bram shows up briefly in the trailer, and we're absolutely here for that cameo!

If you're looking for a Pride month binge, Love, Victor seems like the perfect way to go!

Love, Victor premieres June 19 on Hulu.