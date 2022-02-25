[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the finale of Love Is Blind Season 2. Read at your own risk!]

To put it simply, the second season of Love Is Blind did not quite give us the type of wholesome romance that we saw from Lauren and Cameron in the reality dating show's first installment. But even though there has not been a power couple to wholeheartedly root for, it's been nearly impossible to peel our eyes away from the drama in Love Is Blind Season 2. The series came to an end when the finale, which sees engaged couples stand at the wedding altar and decide whether they want to get married, dropped on Feb. 24.

Eight engaged couples emerged from the pods this season, though only six of them made it to the final cut of the show. Kara and Jason, as well as Caitlin and Joey, paired up through the experience, but their love stories were not aired. "You only have so many crews and so much budget and so much time," Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen told Tudum, "It would be amazing to follow everybody, but you just have to decide what feels like a good group to follow."

So whose love stories have we been following? Heading into the finale, the couples are Danielle and Nick, Deepti and Abishek (also known as "Shake"), Natalie and Shayne, Mallory and Sal, and Iyanna and Jarrette. We also saw Shaina and Kyle get engaged in the pods, but they broke up around midway through the season.

Here's what happened Episode 10, a.k.a. "The Weddings," of Love Is Blind Season 2.

Danielle and Nick

Love Is Blind Season 2 Netflix

The editors got us, because the cliffhanger of the penultimate episode sure made it seem like Nick was about to reject Danielle at the altar after she said "I do." But the 36-year-old VP of Product Marketing also said yes to the 29-year-old Associate Director of Marketing. "I have no question whatsoever that you are the person I'm supposed to be with," Nick told Danielle. While the pair immediately bonded in the pods, their relationship has been rocky after they began to spend time together in-person. That did not deter them from getting married, though. Danielle and Nick left the altar hand-in-hand and to the applause of family and friends.

Deepti and Shake

Love Is Blind Season 2 Netflix

Next up in the finale was Deepti, a 31-year-old data analyst, and Shake, a 33-year-old veterinarian and house DJ. Up until this point, the main obstacle of the relationship has been Shake's lack of physical attraction toward Deepti. While he has emphasized he never experienced an emotional connection like the one he shares with Deepti, Shake also repeatedly said he feels little sexual chemistry. On their wedding day, however, it was Deepti who confidently said no to a future with Shake. She knew about his doubts, and said, "I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So, I'm choosing myself, and I'm gonna say no." It was a decision backed by her family. "Today she stood up for herself, and I'm so, so proud of her," Deepti's mom said.

Natalie and Shayne

Love Is Blind Season 2 Netflix

Natalie and Shayne hit a rough patch after leaving the pods, in part because of fellow contestant and pot-stirrer Shaina's interest in Shayne. Their segment began with Natalie, a 29-year-old consulting manager, describing a fight that took place the night before their wedding day. "It was a really bad one, and he said some hurtful things to me," she said. When they reached the altar, Shayne, a 32-year-old broker, said yes to getting married. "You're my best friend, and there's no one else I'd rather do this with in my entire life," he told her. But Natalie said she could not marry Shayne. After the ceremony, she told him they could still try to work on the relationship. "Still love her. Still think she's a good person," we see Shayne say to the camera. "But you think I'm actually gonna f---ing come back to you after that kind of stuff again?"

Mallory and Sal

Love Is Blind Season 2 Netflix

32-year-old communications manager Mallory and 31-year-old executive assistant Sal also did not have their love story end in a happily-ever-after in the finale. Asked if he will take Mallory as his wife, Sal said, "I cannot. I feel like I just need more time." Mallory left the altar alone, and the pair talked once the ceremony attendees were gone. "Do you want to keep exploring a relationship with me?" Mallory asked Sal, to which he responded with, "I just need to take a few days."

Iyanna and Jarrette

Love Is Blind Season 2 Netflix

The finale of Love Is Blind Season 2 did end on a happy note, with Iyanna and Jarrette getting married. "I just feel like I'm supposed to be with you," Iyanna, a 27-year-old program coordinator, told Jarrette, a 32-year-old product manager. "You were made for me, and I was made for you." Jarrette also shared heartfelt words. "No other woman has accepted me for who I am, flaws and all," he said, and acknowledged that he experienced much of her care through a wall — the one that once separated them in the pods.

The 10 episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 are available to stream.