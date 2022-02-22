[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the last two episodes of Love Is Blind: Japan. Read at your own risk!]

Love Is Blind: Japan has come to an end. Over the past three weeks, we've seen eight couples emerge engaged from the pods where 24 singles dated each other through a wall. Some pairs broke up shortly after the spend-time-in-person phase of their relationships started — which only happens after a proposal takes place — while others continued their paths to the altar. Just like in the U.S. version of Love Is Blind, the finale follows the remaining couples on their wedding days as they decide whether to say "I do."

The series premiered Feb. 8 on Netflix, and the first five episodes documented the beginning of the participants' love stories. To the surprise of the producers, eight couples got engaged: Odacchi and Nanako, Ryotaro and Motomi, Wataru and Midori, Mori and Minami, Yudai and Nana, Mizuki and Priya, Misaki and Kaoru, and Shuntaro and Ayano. But not everything was smooth sailing after they began to spend time face-to-face. During the romantic getaway portion of the show where couples vacation at resorts, Odacchi and Nanako as well as Yudai and Nana ended their relationships.

Then came the part of the show where the pairs return to normal life — back to work, and meet-ups with family and friends— and live together for the first time. In this portion of Love Is Blind: Japan, two more couples broke up: Mori and Minami, and Mizuki and Priya. Heading into the final episodes which dropped Feb. 22, half of the eight engaged pairs remain. Here's what happened at the altar — or, for some couples, before that — and in the months following.

Ryotaro and Motomi

Love Is Blind: Japan Netflix

We can all let out a collective sigh of relief because Cutest Couple a.k.a Ryotaro and Motomi said yes to each other at the altar. The two new episodes began with a joyous moment for the 32-year-old hairstylist and the 27-year-old advertising salesperson. For much of Love Is Blind: Japan, the biggest obstacle to their relationship was how Motomi's parents would react to their daughter's engagement. Motomi said she did not get much support for going on the show, and that it took much convincing for her dad to agree to meet Ryotaro. But upon gathering with the engaged couple for the first time, Motomi's dad gestured to Ryotaro and said, "He's a fine young man."

On their wedding day, Ryotaro and Motomi both said "I do" and got married in front of a small group of family and friends. Episode 11 of Love Is Blind: Japan also features a segment filmed three months after the wedding, which sees the now-married couple sharing about what life has been like. Ryotaro and Motomi said they plan to fill out the paperwork that would make their marriage official. This segment was filmed in 2021, so naturally, we need more updates on their relationship!

Wataru and Midori

Love Is Blind: Japan Netflix

Though Midori, a 30-year-old business planner, appeared to be more interested in 38-year-old executive Wataru than he was in her while in the pods, the tables turned once they got engaged. The past few episodes saw Wataru showering Midori with affection, and her repeating that she doesn't "feel that kind of affection for him as a man." Heading into the finale, Midori's response at the altar was one of the greatest unknowns. But after Wataru said "I do," Midori did, too. "To be honest, I have my concerns, like, what even is marriage," she said before continuing: "But right now, I can't imagine not seeing you tomorrow." They were pronounced as husband and wife before the wedding celebrations began.

Wataru and Midori also appeared as a couple in the segment filmed three months after the weddings. They talked about their plans to complete the marriage paperwork once the show launches.

Shuntaro and Ayano

Love Is Blind: Japan Netflix

Though Shuntaro and Ayano were one of the three remaining couples entering the finale, the 56-year-old consultant and 30-year-old corporate worker did not make it down the aisle. At the start of Episode 11, the pair broke it off right before the wedding ceremony was supposed to take place. "In marriage, you really need to love someone as they are. I still haven't seen you as you are," Shuntaro said. "I truly am sorry, but I can't stand up there with you in front of a priest." Ayano felt similarly about the future of their relationship. "I was going to tell you I couldn't make this vow," she said before they parted ways.

Misaki and Kaoru

Love Is Blind: Japan Netflix

Misaki and Kaoru's engagement came to an end in Episode 10. After Misaki, a 31-year-old baseball coach, returned home, Kaoru, a 30-year-old singer-songwriter, initiated the breakup. "We've had this time, and we haven't really been able to communicate very deeply," she said. It wasn't the first time Kaoru brought up the subject — in the past few episodes, she has regularly expressed to Misaki her desire for them to go beyond surface-level conversations. Kaoru said that she couldn't move forward with the wedding ceremony given how she's feeling, and the pair said their goodbyes.

All 11 episodes of Love Is Blind: Japan are available to stream.