Lin-Manuel Miranda is not throwing away his shot — but he did have to throw away some mature language to get the Hamilton movie ready for its debut on Disney+. After much online debate about whether the handful of expletives in the musical would be removed in the filmed version, Miranda has weighed in and revealed which lines have been censored for the family-friendly streaming platform — and which f--- he kept.

"On July 3, you're getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!)," Miranda tweeted on Monday. However, more than one f--- earns a film an R rating, and there are three f---s in Hamilton. So, as Miranda put it, he "literally gave two f---s so the kids could see it."

Miranda explained that in the film, the word will be muted in Hercules Mulligan's (Okieriete Onaodowan) line "When you knock me down I get the f--- back up again." The line, part of the song "Yorktown (the World Turned Upside Down)," memorably escaped live censors when the number was performed at the 2016 Tony Awards. The Hamilton movie will also censor the line "Southern motherf---in' Democratic Republicans" in "Washington on Your Side," replacing it with a record scratch.

The one f--- left will be in the song "Say No to This."

The Hamilton movie, which revealed its first trailer on Monday, was filmed on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the Broadway production's original cast back in 2016. It was originally set to hit theaters in Oct. 2021, but the streaming platform threw audiences a bone in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and moved up its release by more than a year. The theatrical phenomenon will now debut on Disney+ on July 3.

The original cast features Lin-Manuel Miranda in the leading role as founding father Alexander Hamilton, alongside Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, and Renee Elise Goldsberry, as well as Phillipa Soo and Jonathan Groff.

Hamilton: An American Musical premieres on Friday, July 3 on Disney+.