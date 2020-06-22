There's less than a month until Hamilton: An American Musical makes its way to Disney+. The Broadway favorite was filmed with its original cast back in 2016 and was originally set to hit theaters later this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the theatrical phenomenon will now debut on Disney+ on Friday, July 3.

The trailer gives just a sneak peek of what fans and people anxious to see the musical that was sold out around the country can expect from the filmed spectacular. Make sure you don't throw away your shot to see this one-of-a-kind show that took the pop culture zeitgeist by storm almost five years ago.

How to Watch Hamilton: An American Musical Online

The original cast features Lin-Manuel Miranda in the leading role as founding father Alexander Hamilton, along with Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, and Renee Elise Goldsberry, as well as the stunning Phillipa Soo (who will make you absolutely weep as Eliza Hamilton) and Broadway darling Jonathan Groff as King George.

The taped performance will be the first time that many are actually able to see Hamilton due to the extraordinarily high demand for tickets. And it'll be a chance for those that were lucky to enough to see the show live before COVID-19 shut down Broadway and theatrical productions across the country to relive their theater memories. It's a chance for everyone to see who lives, who dies, and who writes our story.

Hamilton: An American Musical premieres on Friday, July 3 on Disney+.