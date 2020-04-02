If self-isolation is making you feel stir crazy, Disney+ is here to help. While Disneyland remains closed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, the streaming service has curated a pretty thorough lineup of park-inspired watchlists that might help you get your fix.
If you dream of walking down Main Street, U.S.A. in all of its old-timey glory, Disney+ thinks you should watch Lady and the Tramp (both the original animated version and the 2019 live-action remake, if that's more your style), Mary Poppins, Remember the Titans, and more. If what you really want a serious escape to another world entirely, the Fantasyland watchlist has everything from Alice in Wonderland to both Frozen movies to the newest of the bunch, Onward. And, of course, there's a watchlist full of exclusively Star Wars titles for everyone who visit Disneyland just to see Galaxy's Edge.
Take a look at the full list of watchlists now available on Disney+:
Main Street, U.S.A.
America's Heart and Soul
America's National Parks
Encore! (Episode 12, "Ragtime")
Glory Road
Invincible
Lady and the Tramp
Lady and the Tramp (2019)
Mary Poppins
Miracle
Old Yeller
Pollyanna
Remember the Titans
Secretariat
The Greatest Game Ever Played
The Rookie
Tomorrowland
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity
Finding Dory
Finding Nemo
MARS: Inside Spacex
Miles from Tomorrowland
Mission to the Sun
Phil of the Future
Science Fair
The Rocketeer
Toy Story
Toy Story 2
Toy Story 3
Toy Story 4
Tron
Tron: Legacy
WALL-E
Year Million
Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
Fantasyland
Aladdin
Alice in Wonderland
Babes in Toyland
Bedknobs and Broomsticks
Dumbo
Escape to Witch Mountain
Fantasia
Frozen
Frozen II
Onward
Pete's Dragon
Peter Pan
Pinocchio
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
The Little Mermaid
The Sword in the Stone
Frontierland
Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier
Encore! (Episode 5, "Annie Get Your Gun")
Encore! (Episode 6, "Oklahoma!")
Pocahontas
Sheriff Callie's Wild West
Spin and Marty
Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventures of Pecos Bill
The Adventures of Huck Finn
The Journey of Natty Gann
Those Calloways
Tom and Huck
White Fang
Mickey's Toontown
A Goofy Movie
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Chef Donald
Chip 'n' Dale's Rescue Rangers
Donald's Tire Trouble
DuckTales (1990)
DuckTales (2017)
Fun and Fancy Free
Goof Troop
Hawaiian Holiday
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Pluto and the Gopher
Steamboat Willie
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Rebels
Star Wars: Resistance
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
The Mandalorian
Critter Country
A Bug's Life
Bambi
Brother Bear
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Piglet's Big Movie
The Fox & the Hound
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Unlikely Animal Friends
Winnie the Pooh
Zootopia
New Orleans Square
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
The Haunted Mansion
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Princess and the Frog
Adventureland
African Cats
Aladdin (1992)
Aladdin (2019)
Aladdin and The King of Thieves
Aladdin: The Return of Jafar
Chimpanzee
Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa
Lost Cities with Albert Lin
Lost Treasures of the Maya
Moana
Swiss Family Robinson
Tarzan
The Jungle Book
The Lion King (1994)
The Lion King (2019)
The Lion King II: Simba's Pride