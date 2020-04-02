If self-isolation is making you feel stir crazy, Disney+ is here to help. While Disneyland remains closed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, the streaming service has curated a pretty thorough lineup of park-inspired watchlists that might help you get your fix.

If you dream of walking down Main Street, U.S.A. in all of its old-timey glory, Disney+ thinks you should watch Lady and the Tramp (both the original animated version and the 2019 live-action remake, if that's more your style), Mary Poppins, Remember the Titans, and more. If what you really want a serious escape to another world entirely, the Fantasyland watchlist has everything from Alice in Wonderland to both Frozen movies to the newest of the bunch, Onward. And, of course, there's a watchlist full of exclusively Star Wars titles for everyone who visit Disneyland just to see Galaxy's Edge.

Take a look at the full list of watchlists now available on Disney+:





Main Street, U.S.A.

America's Heart and Soul

America's National Parks

Encore! (Episode 12, "Ragtime")

Glory Road

Invincible

Lady and the Tramp

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Mary Poppins

Miracle

Old Yeller

Pollyanna

Remember the Titans

Secretariat

The Greatest Game Ever Played

The Rookie





Tomorrowland

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

MARS: Inside Spacex

Miles from Tomorrowland

Mission to the Sun

Phil of the Future

Science Fair

The Rocketeer

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

Tron

Tron: Legacy

WALL-E

Year Million

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century





Fantasyland

Aladdin

Alice in Wonderland

Babes in Toyland

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Dumbo

Escape to Witch Mountain

Fantasia

Frozen

Frozen II

Onward

Pete's Dragon

Peter Pan

Pinocchio

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Tangled

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Little Mermaid

The Sword in the Stone





Frontierland

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates

Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier

Encore! (Episode 5, "Annie Get Your Gun")

Encore! (Episode 6, "Oklahoma!")

Pocahontas

Sheriff Callie's Wild West

Spin and Marty

Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventures of Pecos Bill

The Adventures of Huck Finn

The Journey of Natty Gann

Those Calloways

Tom and Huck

White Fang





Mickey's Toontown

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Chef Donald

Chip 'n' Dale's Rescue Rangers

Donald's Tire Trouble

DuckTales (1990)

DuckTales (2017)

Fun and Fancy Free

Goof Troop

Hawaiian Holiday

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Pluto and the Gopher

Steamboat Willie

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?





Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Resistance

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

The Mandalorian





Critter Country

A Bug's Life

Bambi

Brother Bear

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Piglet's Big Movie

The Fox & the Hound

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Unlikely Animal Friends

Winnie the Pooh

Zootopia





New Orleans Square

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The Haunted Mansion

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Princess and the Frog





Adventureland

African Cats

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin (2019)

Aladdin and The King of Thieves

Aladdin: The Return of Jafar

Chimpanzee

Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa

Lost Cities with Albert Lin

Lost Treasures of the Maya

Moana

Swiss Family Robinson

Tarzan

The Jungle Book

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King (2019)

The Lion King II: Simba's Pride