DC's Legends of Tomorrow's latest adventure finds the zany superhero series crossing paths with another CW favorite. Tuesday's episode, titled "Zari, Not Zari," will see Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), and Sara (Caity Lotz) head to Vancouver, British Columbia in search of the Loom of Fate, which is believed to have been hidden on the set of Supernatural. Although the hour won't necessarily be a true crossover — Sam and Dean are fictional characters in a TV show in this universe — Supernatural fans can still look forward to plenty of nods to the beloved series starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

"There's definitely some well-known props that appear, some automobiles, and also we see the crew in a way that they've never been seen before," Maisie Richardson-Sellers told TV Guide. "The crew are not the crew as we know them on Supernatural. They're a lot more dangerous."

It's makes sense that Legends, a show about wayward heroes finding family in each other, will visit Supernatural, whose core theme is also centered on family, in the same episode that Charlie must confront her feelings about her own family. That similar theme bridges the gap between the shows which, on a surface level, seem to have nothing in common.

"They've all had to deal with awful family traumas and have come together and found a new family, and chosen family in each other that sticks together no matter what so I think that is a beautiful sort of crossover [with Supernatural]," Richardson-Sellers said.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The episode also marks a turning point for Charlie, who can no longer run from her past when extraneous events force her to make an important choice between her sisters and her newfound family aboard the Waverider.

"She finally has to truly face who she is in her core. Is she a Fate or is she a Legend? And I think she's really amplified in her because the losses and the people who are being affected by her sisters are coming closer and closer," Richardson-Sellers explained. "She's very aware that she's the reason why the Legends are being put into danger's way so she's feeling a little bit guilty for that, as well as feeling fearful of what's going to happen when she actually has the inevitable moment of meeting her sisters."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the CW.