Legacies Season 2 has kept us delighted with standout episodes that utilize unusual formats (like the video game episode and the upcoming film noir episode, to name just a couple), and it's not done yet! Another musical episode is headed our way, and it's one fans of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals will definitely want to tune in for.

"Episode 19 is our grand musical episode," executive producer Brett Matthews recently told TV Guide. "We try to do a musical a year, and it's a musical that will sort of revisit our legacies — the legacy of the show, The Vampire Diaries and The Originals universe."

Last season, a school talent show was Legacies' vehicle to get the Salvatore School students singing and dancing, but who's to say what will be the reason for all the musical numbers this time? If our heroes can find themselves stuck in a video game labyrinth or a film noir simulation by magical means, it's totally possible a monster or spell could land them all in a musical.

As for how this musical episode will pay tribute to their shared universe, we can only giddily speculate. Will the kids find themselves singing iconic songs that played on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals? If so, we're crossing our fingers for a cover of "Give Me Love" by Ed Sheeran or "Never Say Never" by The Fray. Whatever the case, we're dying for more performances from Kaylee Bryant, Chris Lee, and Aria Shahghasemi!

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.