Legacies has been good about celebrating some of the same town events and traditions in Mystic Falls that became such hallmarks of The Vampire Diaries, but this week, the students of the Salvatore School are introducing an event of their own. Happy Coven Day!

In TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's new episode, Emma (Karen David) is back to help the Salvatore School witches prepare for Coven Day. But while Emma might be down to celebrate witch pride, unity, and history among the different covens at the school, not all the students are feeling as warm and fuzzy about it. In particular, Hope's (Danielle Rose Russell) new roommate Alyssa Chang (Olivia Liang) does not seem to be feeling the love.

Maybe that's because the monster the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) released from Malivore last week has set its sights on the school, and it just so happens to be a creature that whispers insecurities and feeds off of discord. Given how even the closest of sister witches like Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) already tend to find themselves at each others' throats, we're not eager to see what the witches at the Salvatore School look like when tensions are running even higher.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.