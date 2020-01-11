Peter Pan is heading to Syfy. The network announced Saturday that it is developing a League of Pan limited series that will extend the adventures of the fairy tale about children who refuse to grow up.

League of Pan will pick up 10 years after the events of Peter Pan and feature Wendy Darling and the Lost Boys, who have grown up and grown estranged, realize they must return to Neverland to face a new evil that threatens the existence of the magical place. Their return will bring back old rivalries and unearth old secrets about their time there before. The series explores "the painful truths of growing up and the realization that 'going home' is never quite as simple as you think," according to Syfy. Brian McCauley Johnson will write the series.

The announcement of League of Pan comes as Syfy also announced it was picking up Chucky to series, bringing the infamous doll killer to television for the first time. The network's slate also includes Resident Alien, Vagrant Queen, The Magicians, Wynonna Earp, and Van Helsing.