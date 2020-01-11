Bring on the emotionally scarring nightmares! Syfy announced Saturday that it has officially picked up a Child's Play TV show, aptly titled Chucky. The series will depict Chucky's latest reign of terror after the vintage doll turns up at a suburban yard sale in an idyllic American town. Chaos, murder, and all kinds of horror ensue, ultimately revealing the town's hypocrisies and secrets.
Chucky won't be the only familiar face terrorizing your screens though; the series promises the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky's past too. Most exciting of all, we'll finally get the untold origin story of the demonic doll that was a seemingly ordinary child who became a notorious monster.
Syfy first started developing a Child's Play TV series last year, eventually winning a bidding war for the property rights for the series. The series is helmed by creator Don Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, and Harley Peyton. No casting for the series has been announced at this time.
Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!
Chucky does not yet have a premiere date.
(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)