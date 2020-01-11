LOTR Prankster Gets His Talk about a stretch! Everyone loved Pippin, the brave, innocent hobbit played by Billy Boyd in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. So what did the Scottish actor choose for his next role? A voice-over gig as a sexually confused killer doll in the gory slasher comedy Seed of Chucky. His follow-up to that one is On a Clear Day, a heart-warmer about a couple of guys who try swimming the English Channel (due out next year). Meanwhile, since Return of the King's special extended DVD is out this week, TV (more…) Talk about a stretch! Everyone loved Pippin, the brave, innocent hobbit played by Billy Boyd in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. So what did the Scottish actor choose for his next role? A voice-over gig as a sexually confused killer doll in the gory slasher comedy Seed of Chucky. His follow-up to that one is On a Clear Day, a heart-warmer about a couple of guys who try swimming the English Channel (due out next year). Meanwhile, since Return of the King's special extended DVD is out this week, TV Guide Online decided to ring up Boyd back in his hometown of Glasgow and reminisce about those infamous high jinks on the Shire set. TV Guide Online: The LOTR set sounds a lot like a boys' boarding school, what with all the pranks and horsing around.Billy Boyd: It was all of that and more — just the most fun place to be. There were stages we went through. We played video games in someone's trailer all the time, then it was