Last Man Standing's Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) probably isn't the first person to come to mind when you hear the phrase "good sport" — in fact, when it comes to playing nice, he'd much more accurately be described as the "drag kicking and screaming" type.

Mike — not unlike Allen himself -- can be a bit stubborn, but he can also be incredibly supportive when asked, and we'll see that reluctantly helpful side of himself play out in Thursday's episode, titled "Extrasensory Deception." In it, Mike's son-in-law Ryan (Jordan Masterson) invites Mike to be on his sci-fi-oriented podcast, something that's about as up Mike's alley as a 10-day yoga retreat. But Mike gets on board, joining Ryan and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) to talk about superheroes and nerd culture.

There's a catch of course. Mike is, well, Mike, and he doesn't exactly let the guys get away with having a seamless, drama-free experience. Once on the show, Mike cracks wise, trolls them with a joke about Ronald Reagan and then, shocking everyone, pulls the greatest twist: speaking knowledgeably about nerd culture in a way that completely throws them off their game. How will the guys respond when Mike throws them off their game as only Mike can do? Check it out in the exclusive clip above.

Last Man Standing airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.