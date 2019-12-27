

Last Man Standing returns at the top of 2020 with back-to-back episodes, and, like the rest of us, the Baxter family needs a little time to get back into the groove of things. That applies to some members of the family more than others: Vanessa (Nancy Travis), in particular, starts the new year off on a less-than-enthusiastic foot for reasons that'll become clear in the Season 8 premiere. On the positive side, she's fortunate to have somebody in her household who truly wants her to be her best self — Jen (Krista Marie Yu), the foreign exchange student who has been bunking with the family. Yet, as seen in the exclusive clip above, Jen isn't exactly picking up on the hint that Vanessa wants to be left alone more than anything, even after Mike (Tim Allen) tries to warn her.

Best TV of the Decade: The Shows, Moments, and Trends That Defined the 2010s

In "No Parental Guidance," airing Thursday, Jan. 2, Jen does a sweet and thoughtful thing by making a big, elaborate breakfast for Vanessa — something any of us would be thrilled to get under normal circumstances. But when somebody's not in the mood, they're just not in the mood, and Jen learns the hard way that sometimes leaving a loved one alone is the best gift you can give.

Last Man Standing Season 8 premieres Thursday Jan. 2 at 8/7c on Fox.

Krista Marie Yu, Tim Allen, Last Man Standing Photo: Fox



(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)