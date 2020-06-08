Spectrum has made the last-minute decision to postpone the Season 2 premiere of its police drama L.A.'s Finest, amid widespread protests against police brutality and racism, TV Guide has confirmed. The Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba-led series was scheduled to premiere on Monday, June 8 on the cable provider's on-demand platform. It will instead premiere at a later date to be determined. Deadline first reported the news of L.A.'s Finest's premiere delay.

L.A.'s Finest is the latest in a wave of cop shows being pulled from schedules as demonstrations against police brutality continue and videos of police brutality at those protests spread across social media. A&E decided not to run new episodes of its ride-along docuseries Live PD last weekend, and Cops was scheduled to begin airing Season 33 on Monday on the Paramount Network but has been pulled indefinitely.

L.A's Finest is a spin-off of the Bad Boys film franchise and stars Union and Alba as partners in the LAPD who break the rules in their pursuit of criminals. Season 1, which premiered on Spectrum last year, is currently slated to air on Fox this fall as the broadcast network plugs holes in its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic disrupting TV production.

Black lives matter. Text DEMANDS to 55156 to sign Color of Change's petition to reform policing, and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co for more ways to donate, sign petitions, and protest safely.

