The sports world is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant after news of the NBA legend's death broke Sunday. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. Among the four other passengers who also died in the crash was Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore, nicknamed Gigi, multiple news organizations report.

Many of Bryant's friends, former teammates and rivals, and celebrities posted condolences and tributes on social media. Barack Obama, Shaquille O'Neal, Dwayne Wade, Dennis Rodman, and many more were among those who wrote about the impact the basketball player had on their lives. Read some of their tributes below.

There's no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020

Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Spoke to a family member. They confirmed it. This is nuts. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

Kobe just 10 days ago I had the pleasure of meeting you and felt what a great human being you were. I really thank you for some of the kind words you said when we spoke. I am so sad that you are gone. Rest in peace. #rip #kobe pic.twitter.com/viUHR5F2P2 — Nani (@luisnani) January 26, 2020