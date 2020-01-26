The sports world is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant after news of the NBA legend's death broke Sunday. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. Among the four other passengers who also died in the crash was Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore, nicknamed Gigi, multiple news organizations report.

Many of Bryant's friends, former teammates and rivals, and celebrities posted condolences and tributes on social media. Barack Obama, Shaquille O'Neal, Dwayne Wade, Dennis Rodman, and many more were among those who wrote about the impact the basketball player had on their lives. Read some of their tributes below.