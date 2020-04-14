[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Monday's episode of Better Call Saul, "Bad Choice Road." Read at your own risk!]

We've been shouting from many rooftops about how Kim Wexler is the best character on TV for quite some time now. It's also no secret that we've got Rhea Seehorn at the top of our "deserves that Emmy, like, yesterday" list for her portrayal of the Better Call Saul character who has become, in many ways, even more pivotal to the story than its titular antihero(-ish), Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk). And Monday's episode only reinforced our strong feelings about her, because she delivered a jaw-dropping monologue that will no doubt live in highlights reel infamy.

There were a lot of things to like about "Bad Choice Road." The split-screen sequence in the beginning, as Kim and Jimmy went about their very different days, was an artful callback to the opening of Season 4's "Something Stupid." Also, watching Kim throw up her hands about Mesa Verde, quit her job at Schweikart and Cokely, and commit to her pro bono work — while absolutely refusing to take any guff from Rich (Dennis Boutsikaris), her secretary, or Jimmy about her decision — was exhilarating. On the other side of the action, Gus's (Giancarlo Esposito) bitter veto of Mike's (Jonathan Banks) request to cut Nacho (Michael Mando) loose was a bone-chilling reminder of the Breaking Bad villain's cruelty. But the final scene of the episode is what people can't stop talking about, and for good reason.

After discovering a bullet hole in Jimmy's old car, Lalo (Tony Dalton) abandoned his plans to flee to Mexico and decided to pay Jimmy a visit to find out the truth about what happened during his deadly cash run in the desert. The intensity of Lalo's menacing grin as he demanded to hear Jimmy re-tell the story time and time again, knowing full well that Jimmy was omitting at least one critical detail, was only amplified by Mike's frantic race to set up his sniper rifle so that he could end the standoff himself if he had to.

Though Jimmy pleaded with Lalo to let Kim leave, insisting that she's not part of the game, Kim refused to be meek. She stood up to the murderous cartel member and demanded that he back off, suggesting that he worry about his own business — just as she'd done to Jimmy moments before when they argued about her career. Kim, too, was silently disturbed by Jimmy's lies, but she stuck with his story, insisting that Jimmy's car had probably just been vandalized after the fact and that Lalo's mistrust is misplaced.

"Get your sh-- together and stop torturing the one man who went through hell to save your ass," she exclaimed, after reminding Lalo that her husband had just hauled $7 million cash across the desert to spring him from jail — "for a murder that, let's face it, you're definitely guilty of." Lalo might be a cold-blooded murderer, but Kim Wexler's words stopped him in his tracks and sent him on his way. Kim singlehandedly de-escalated the situation and successfully diverted (we think) Lalo's ire away from Jimmy and toward his own cartel's drama. Put simply, she really was the World's Best Lawyer in that moment, advocating for Jimmy's innocence even as she knew better.

After Kim saved the day, the internet reacted accordingly, with tweets that perfectly capture our feelings over here in the Kim Wexler Fan Club.

