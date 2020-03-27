As if dropping this deliciously homoerotic trailer for Season 3 of Killing Eve wasn't enough to make my heart stop, BBC America and AMC (the series is being simulcast on both networks) announced today that the premiere of the new season will be moved up two weeks to April 12. Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks, noted in a statement, "We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now."

And what great content it is. The series, which initially started as a game of cat-and-mouse between an MI5 agent and a serial killer, is now in uncharted territory as Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) have both betrayed each other (read: attempted murder) and the tentative but electric bond that draws them together. Villanelle is trying to pretend she's happier after killing Eve, while Eve is trying to figure out how to navigate back to her former life. But once Villanelle finds out Eve is alive, all bets are off.

Thank god we only have to wait till next Sunday to see where this psychological thriller (and love story) takes us next. In the meantime, we have Villanelle in a clown outfit.

Killing Eve premieres April 12 at 9/8c on BBC America and AMC.