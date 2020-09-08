2020 continues its rampage on all that we know and love, and this time, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is taking the hit. Kim Kardashian announced on her Instagram on Tuesday that the show will officially be coming to an end.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the fashionista and social justice advocate wrote. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years... Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

The famous reality series first premiered on E! back in 2007 and E! has confirmed that the upcoming 20th and final season will air in early 2021.