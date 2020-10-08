The cast and creators of the Star Trek Universe gathered virtually on Thursday for their New York Comic Con panel and dropped some major news: Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Janeway is headed back to television!

TV Guide has learned that Kate Mulgrew is set to reprise her role as the beloved Starfleet captain for Nickelodeon's upcoming animated series, Star Trek Prodigy.

"I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can't wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me," Mulgrew said in a statement.

"Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as 'good enough' by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she," added executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning, and salvation. The series comes from sibling writer duo Kevin and Dan Hageman, who will also executive produce alongside Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

The series joins an expanding Star Trek Universe which includes Star Trek: Discovery (Season 3 premieres Thursday, Oct. 15), Discovery's companion series Star Trek: Short Treks, Star Trek: Picard, and the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks.