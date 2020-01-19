If you, like me, enjoy rewatching FX's brilliant Western show Justified every other year or so, you'll be glad to know that the Emmy-winning drama is now available to stream on Hulu. The series, which came in at No. 4 on TV Guide's list of the best shows of the 2010s, was previously available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Justified, which ran from 2010 until 2015, was adapted for TV by Graham Yost from Elmore Leonard's short story Fire in the Hole. The show told the story of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), a cool and laconic modern cowboy who was what you'd call a little bit more than proficient with a firearm, and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), a clever and cunning outlaw with lofty ambitions. Two sides of the same coin, the characters' shared experiences growing up in the crime-ridden hollers of Harlan County in Kentucky — most notably, their time digging coal together — linked them forever, while their existence on either side of the law kept them at odds and locked them in an inescapable battle of wits that produced some of the show's most memorable moments.

Here's When Mrs. America and Devs Premiere on FX on Hulu

Justified is just one of the many FX programs coming to Hulu as part of the network's new streaming deal. Although many of the network's programs were already available to stream on the service, FX on Hulu will officially launch March 2 and feature every season from more than 40 FX original series from the past 17 years, including American Horror Story, The League, Sons of Anarchy, and Fargo.

FX will also produce new programs exclusively for Hulu as well, including the upcoming Devs and Mrs. America. Meanwhile, new episodes of current and new FX and FXX original series that run or launch on FX's linear channels, including Better Things, Breeders, and more, will be available on Hulu the next day.