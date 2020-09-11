[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Julie and the Phantoms! Read at your own risk]

Finding love in high school can be hard enough, but it's a next-level challenge when the guy you're crushing on is dead. That's the predicament that Julie (Madison Reyes) finds herself in throughout Season 1 of Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms when she starts writing songs with a ghost named Luke (Charlie Gillespie). They are the front persons of their band — Julie and the Phantoms — which also includes Luke's fellow dead friends Reggie (Jeremy Shada) and Alex (Owen Patrick Joyner).

While Julie is fond of all of her ghost bandmates, she and Luke form a special connection over the course of the season as the band's primary songsmiths. "When you're writing a song with someone it's a very deep connection. There's so much that goes into it and so much that you have to be willing to do, like being vulnerable, sharing ideas that you aren't really comfortable sharing because you're not sure if they're going to be good," Reyes explained to TV Guide. She and Gillespie also wrote a song together for Season 1 called, "Perfect Harmony," the duet that crystallized Julie's feelings for Luke through an intimate dance performance to the ballad in Episode 7.

"That kind of helped us realize what their relationship really is and how deep it goes because they write songs with each other throughout the whole series...So when we wrote our song together, we kind of experienced firsthand what they might be going through on a daily [basis]," Reyes continued. "It's the true liking him for who [Luke] is on the inside, which is his soul because that's all he really is. Julie is definitely falling in love with his passion for music, how he holds himself, and how willing he is to be vulnerable in front of her...It's not your basic puppy love school crush. It's deeper."

The connection between these two talented musicians is undeniable, but there is a lot standing in their way, like ghost physics. For most of the season, Luke couldn't even touch Julie, let alone kiss her. The season finale revealed that could change in Season 2, with Luke and the Phantoms recovering from a curse they were hexed with earlier in the season that kept them from making contact with Julie, physical contact. For fans hoping that would be the moment that Julie and Luke did something about their obvious feelings for each other, it turned out not to be the case — and Gillespie, for one, doesn't mind the slow burn.

Madison Reyes and Charlie Gillespie, Julie and the Phantoms Photo: Neflix

"They're best friends. They write so much music together," he said to TV Guide. "I just love the idea that we're building up something. If it happens — he's still a ghost and she's still a girl. There's so [many] impossible aspects to this."

However, even a pragmatist like Gillespie can't deny that the pair have something special together. "It's like the history between these two, so similar but so different at the same time. They come from two different periods in the world; one is from the '90s and the other is from 2020. The way that they're able to interact...I find that really interesting," he revealed.

If the show gets a Season 2, whether or not the two can touch might be the least of their troubles when it comes to potentially escalating their relationship to the next level. The finale cliffhanger found Julie's pre-Luke crush being possessed by the evil ghost musician Caleb (Cheyenne Jackson), hell-bent on getting the Phantoms' ghost gifts for himself. Luckily, Reyes is fully on board with Team Juke — ship named after a jukebox — even if she's not 100 percent confident where Julie stands.

"I'm excited to see how it's going play out. I'm wondering if Julie will maybe start to like [Nick] now or not," she teased. "I'm not sure she's solid on Luke, but I'm very much Team Juke. I need Julie and Luke to happen. Anything that stops that I'm kind of like, 'No. Let's just not.'"

We couldn't agree more, girl.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.