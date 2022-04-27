Although Jesse Spencer left Chicago Fire at the beginning of Season 10, that never meant the end of Matt Casey's presence on the show. He might be taking care of his former friend and colleague's kids in Oregon, but he's still got deep ties to Firehouse 51. And he's still dating paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) after three years of will-they-won't-they chemistry, so he's frequently a topic of discussion on the show.

As Spencer exited the series, he told press, "there is the chance that I will come back." Showrunner Derek Haas agreed, saying, "I'm sure I'm gonna hit him up." And now, folks, that moment has arrived: the actor is officially returning for the Season 10 finale.

Co-showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Guide that the plan to have Spencer return has been in the works since she and the writers began discussing Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) walking down the aisle. There's no way Casey wouldn't come back to Chicago for his best friend's wedding.

"As soon as we started talking about Severide and Kidd having a wedding, we knew we would want Jesse involved," she said. "Casey had promised to be Severide's best man, and Matt Casey is a man of his word! We reached out to Jesse and begged and pleaded and hoped it would all work out with his schedule, and by some miracle it did, and he was gracious enough to agree to join us for the season finale. We are thrilled."

Jesse Spencer, Chicago Fire NBC

After spending the past few weeks in Oregon with Brett, the couple heads back to the Windy City to be best man and maid of honor, respectively, at the wedding. Naturally, shared Newman, "the wedding does not go as planned, and Casey does his best to try and to stop it from going completely off the rails."

Although Casey has been happy in Oregon with the Darden boys - Newman said that it's been a dream of his to be a father since the earliest episodes of the show - despite juggling a long-distance relationship with Brett, the wedding will bring up questions regarding the couple's future. "Long-term relationships are hard, some might even say impossible to sustain. The question is, will their relationship survive?"

As the cast and crew await Spencer's arrival on set when the finale begins shooting at the end of the week, Newman said the door is always open for the actor to come back. "We love Jesse, and we love the character of Matt Casey; it's always just going to be about how busy he is with other projects," she confirmed.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.