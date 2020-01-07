Jason Biggs knows he'll always be seen as the American Pie guy, and he's more than fine with that, but now that he's starring in the new Fox sitcom Outmatched, he's hoping that the young actors who play his kids won't see the four American Pie movies that put him on the map in really, um, NSFW ways.

"There is absolutely nothing that is annoying for me about the American Pie movies or being involved in it — certainly not anymore," Biggs told reporters Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "It's been the most incredible...[That franchise] changed my life. It's the reason I'm still here and still in the game today, but it certainly feels like it happened overnight where, you know, I was the young dude in American Pie and now I'm playing a dad to kids who were born after American Pie came out. It is pretty surreal."

On the midseason comedy, Biggs leads the show as a working class dad who has four children and at least three of them are geniuses. Maggie Lawson costars as his wife, and Tisha Campbell and Finesse Mitchell also star as the couple's friends.

All of Biggs' adult Outmatched costars have seen at least the first American Pie, but only the actress playing his eldest child, 19-year-old Ashley Boettcher, has seen the raunchy coming-of-age flicks. And Biggs would like to keep it that way for as long as possible, he said, in regards to child actors Connor Kalopsis, Jack Stanton and Oakley Bull. "In Season 3," Biggs joked, "we're going to have a nice watch party."

For anyone in the mood to watch American Pie, it's currently available to stream on Cinemax and for purchase or rental at Amazon Prime Video.

Outmatched premieres Thursday Jan. 23 at 8:30/7:30 c on Fox.

