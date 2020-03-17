Hello. If you would ever like to tell a family member that you don't trust their significant other, do not use the Jake and Gussie method on The Busch Family Brewed. TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek at what happens when the pair try to tell Billy and Marissa that the family thinks their relationship is moving too fast, and wow, it's a disaster.

The clip starts with Billy and Marissa arriving at drinks with Jake and Gussie after an afternoon of apartment hunting. The latter two waste no time informing the couple they disagree with the move because it's happening too fast. Marissa points out that they've been dating for a year, so why is the decision a surprise to anyone? It's not that crazy.

Jake could have left it there, but he decided to continue because he's a "representative of the family" — a self-appointed title — and tells Marissa that the Busches think she's a gold digger. Yes, those words actually came out of his mouth. Gussie stammered, which helped the situation exactly zero percent. Neither Marissa nor Billy were about that disrespect, though, and Marissa promptly called Jake out for being more of a leech to the family than she was. Billy went one step further and poured his drink all over Gussie, wasting a bunch of alcohol, which is a cardinal sin for the family.

Something tells us Billy doesn't regret it one bit, though. Jake and Gussie totally deserved it.

Busch Family Brewed airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.