As any Vampire Diaries fan knows quite well, Ian Somerhalder is extremely passionate about protecting and preserving the environment. The fruit of that fierce dedication is the Netflix documentary Kiss the Ground, a hopeful film examining the different ways we can save the planet before it's too late. Somerhalder dropped the first trailer for the movie on Friday, along with a heartfelt note detailing how proud he is to bring this project to life.

"I have been chomping at the bit to show you this! It took Josh and Rebecca Tickell 7 years to make this film with our extraordinary team," he wrote on Instagram. "This film is the greatest work of my lifetime and my greatest accomplishment (other than being born and having kids of course) I've never been more proud is anything in my life. Ever. You'll see why. This is a simple solution to literally stop climate change in its tracks."

Somerhalder also revealed that he shot the first footage for the film nine years ago in Africa with cameraman Geoff Shotz, whom he also worked with on The Vampire Diaries.

Per the official description, Kiss the Ground "reveals that, by regenerating the world's soils, we can completely and rapidly stabilize Earth's climate, restore lost ecosystems, and create abundant food supplies." The film is narrated by Woody Harrelson and features appearances by David Arquette, Gisele Bündchen, Rosario Dawson, Jason Mraz, and Somerhalder.

Catch Kiss the Ground when it arrives Tuesday, Sept. 22 on Netflix.