Amazon is kicking off 2020 by drumming up much-deserved excitement for its new conspiracy thriller, Hunters. The streaming service released a sexy new trailer Friday and revealed that the series, starring Al Pacino, will premiere Friday Feb. 21. Jordan Peele is executive producing the 10-episode drama, created by David Weil.

As shown in the latest trailer, Hunters follows a ragtag band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City — hence the smartly utilized "Psycho Killer" from the Talking Heads. The Hunters, led by Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman (Pacino in his first TV series), have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living in the Big Apple and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.

Logan Lerman stars as Jonah Heidelbaum, the grandson of a woman and Holocaust survivor who knew Meyer. But did the Nazis murder Jonah's grandma in her own living room while Jonah slept? And if so, why? Meyer clearly has his theories and offers Logan a shot at justice and revenge.

Acting as the good guys, Meyer, Jonah and the rest of the highly skilled Hunters set out on a bloody quest to take down the Nazis and thwart their genocidal fantasies. The series also stars Josh Radnor, Jerrika Hinton, Carol Kane and Lena Olin. Weil also serves as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano.

Hunters premiers Friday Feb. 21 on Amazon Prime.