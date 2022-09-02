How to Watch WWE Clash at the Castle Live on September 3

The WWE makes its long-awaited return to the United Kingdom when WWE Clash at the Castle slams into Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The name of the event is a reference to Cardiff Castle, which is near the stadium, and it's the promotion's first event in the UK since 1992's SummerSlam.

It'll be a homecoming, as many European-born WWE Superstars are set to appear at the event, including Finn Balor, Gunther (with Ludwig Kaiser), Sheamus (with The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)), and Drew McIntyre, who will take on Roman Reigns in the main event.

2022 Clash at the Castle Match Card

6 matches have been scheduled for Clash at the Castle which includes three championship throwdowns inside of the squared circle. Below is the full card for all of the grappling action this Saturday.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Matt Riddle vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day



Find out how to watch WWE Clash at the Castle, below.

When to Watch WWE Clash at the Castle

The main card for this year's Clash at the Castle will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 3.

The WWE Clash at the Castle Kickoff show will also air at 12 p.m. ET. on Peacock, WWE.com, and their social media channels.

How to Watch WWE Clash at the Castle

Peacock is the exclusive home of the award-winning WWE Network. Fans can watch all of Sunday's action inside of the squared circle with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to their favorite WWE Superstars, but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

For a limited time, new subscribers can save 60% on Peacock Premium and get the service for $1.99/month for 12 mos.* or annually for $19.99/year.*

*for the first year.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.