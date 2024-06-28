How to Watch Wimbledon 2024: Tennis' Most Iconic Championship Games

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The World Series. The Kentucky Derby. Wimbledon. Few sporting events can simultaneously conjure up feelings of tradition, grandeur, and immortality. In the tennis world, the 147-year-old Wimbledon Championships is as prestigious as it gets. This year's event, played as always by all-white-wearing competitors on outdoor grass courts, is sure to add another exciting chapter to the tennis history book. It's time to learn how to watch Wimbledon in 2024, which is held from July 1 to July 14.

It's no secret that tennis has entered a new era, now that long-dominant superstars like Serena Williams and Roger Federer have retired their rackets. Last year, rising star Carlos Alcaraz famously upset Novak Djokovic to capture the men's title, while 24-year-old Markéta Vondroušová bested all other women competitors. Can they repeat last year's feat or will other newcomers begin their long marches towards greatness? At Wimbledon, every match feels like sudden death and anything could happen.

The once-retired Ashleigh Barty surprised the tennis world by announcing she'd return to Wimbledon to participate in a doubles match. Rafael Nadal will miss this year's tournament to focus on the upcoming summer Olympics in Paris. Novak Djokovic, last year's runner-up for the men's title, was reportedly pushing hard to get to this year's tournament, but was unsure if he'd make it. As always, one never quite knows just who will step out on the grass court.

To catch all the unpredictable yet elegant action of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, stay glued to ESPN and the Tennis Channel, which will be covering all the latest news and matches in the U.S. throughout the first two weeks of July. Before that happens, you can catch the qualifying rounds exclusively on ESPN+ from June 24-27.

ESPN is your daily cable TV home for all things Wimbledon, starting with the first round on Monday, July 1 at 6 a.m. ET until the finals on Sunday, July 14 at 8 a.m. ESPN2 will also broadcast fourth round and quarterfinals matches from Monday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 10.

In addition, ABC will broadcast some of the biggest primetime Wimbledon events, including third and fourth round matches on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7, as well as the finals on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, when this year's champions will be crowned.

How to Watch Wimbledon on ESPN+

ESPN+ is providing exclusive coverage of the Wimbledon qualifying rounds for both men and women (or gentlemen and ladies, as they say across the pond) from Monday, June 24 until Thursday, June 27. The matches begin at 6 a.m. ET on Monday, and four matches are scheduled to occur each day. If you can't catch them live, fear not: on-demand replays will be available on ESPN+ throughout the tournament. Once the qualifying rounds are finished, you can navigate between different courts throughout the tournament on ESPN+, allowing you to watch all the matches you care about most. An ESPN+ subscription will run you $10.99/month.

How to Watch Wimbledon on DIRECTV STREAM



You can watch ESPN and ESPN2's broadcasts of all the 2024 Wimbledon Championships action with DIRECTV STREAM's premier live sports coverage. Choose the Entertainment + Sports Pack for $84.98/month for the initial three months or the Choice + Sports Pack for $98.99/month for the first month, saving $44.99. For an impressive range of content, opt for the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99/month for the first month, featuring 160+ channels and a $44.99 savings.

How to Watch Wimbledon on Fubo



Fubo will also get you access to ESPN and ABC's Wimbledon coverage. You can enjoy at least half the tournament for free with a seven-day trial. After that, continue with Fubo for as little as $79.99/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, you won't miss a single match. Plus, with the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, it's ideal for sharing with friends and family.

How to Watch Wimbledon on Hulu + Live TV



Hulu + Live TV at $77/month will get you access to ESPN+, which features constant, comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon. When you've had enough tennis for one night, check out Hulu's wide selection of shows and movies. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, Hulu + Live TV is a great fit for diverse households. Plus, enjoy family movie nights with included Disney+.

How to Watch Wimbledon on Sling TV



Sling TV will get you access to ESPN via the Orange or Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30/month for the first month. When the two-week Wimbledon Championships have concluded, you can catch all sorts of basketball, baseball, and hockey action on Sling.

How to Watch Wimbledon from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the US, you can still watch the Wimbledon Championships using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, allowing you to access US streaming platforms such as ESPN+. Private Internet Access starts at $2/month, while ExpressVPN is offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

