How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill Live on August 6

The UFC returns to the UFC Apex facility, outside of Las Vegas, for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill. The 12-bout card will feature The Ultimate Fighter 30 Heavyweight and Women's Flyweight finalists competing on the main card for the season championships and UFC contracts. The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight throwdown between #6 Thiago "Marreta" Santos and #10 Jamahal "Sweet Dreams" Hill.

At 22-10, Santos is a heavy striker with 15 of his wins coming via knockout. The former title challenger has wins over Jan Blachowicz, Anthony Smith, and Johnnie Walker. Four of his 10 losses have came in his last 5 fights, and he's oming off a loss to Magomed Ankalaev in March.

As a Dana White's Contender Series winner, Hill has been climbing up the ranks in the UFC Light Heavyweight division with a 10-1-1 record. A knockout artist himself, Sweet Dreams has 6 wins by knockout (60%) and is currently on 2-fight win streak. Both of his previous wins were by first-round KO but Saturday's fight will be the biggest challenge of his young career.

Find out how to watch all of the hard-hitting MMA action at UFC Fight Night, below.

When to Watch

Prelims begin on Saturday, August 6, at 7:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can watch the fight for only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 annually. Click here to sign up.

Saturday's bouts will also air on ESPN. Subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo can watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN depending on their service and plan.

What's the Schedule?

Prelims — Beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET

Sam Alvey (33-17-1; 1NC) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (16-5; 1NC) [Middleweight]

Takashi Sato (16-5) vs. Bryan Battle (8-1) [Welterweight]

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez [Lightweight]

Jason Witt (19-8) vs. Josh Quinlan (0-0-0; 1NC) [Welterweight]

Miranda Granger (7-2) vs. Cory McKenna (6-2) [Women's Strawweight]

Mayra Bueno Silva (8-2-1) vs. Stephanie Egger (7-2) [Women's Bantamweight]

Main Card — Beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET

#6 Thiago Santos (22-10) vs. #10 Jamahal Hill (10-1) [Light Heavyweight]

#6 Vicente Luque (21-8-1) vs. #13 Geoff Neal (14-4) [Welterweight]

Zac Pauga (Debut) vs. Mohammed Usman (Debut) [Heavyweight]

Brogan Walker (Debut) vs. Juliana Miller (Debut) [Women's Flyweight]

#14 Augusto Sakai (15-4-1) vs. Sergey Spivak (14-3) [Heavyweight]

Ariane Lipski (14-7) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (11-4) [Women's Flyweight]

