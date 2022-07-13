How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Live on July 16

Live from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, the UFC returns with an afternoon event when fists fly at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodríguez. The 12-bout card will be headlined with a featherweight showdown between Brian "T-City" Ortega vs. Yair "El Pantera" Rodriguez.

At 15-2, Ortega is one of the sports' most celebrated fighters. The Ultimate Fighter 29 coach is the #2 ranked Featherweight, a two-time title challenger, and a five-time Fight of the Night winner. His last fight was at UFC 266, which won "Fight of the Year," however. champion Alexander Volkanovski won by decision. As one of the best submission specialists in the promotion, 7 of Ortega's 15 wins were by submission.

At 13-3. Rodriguez is coming off a loss to Max Holloway, but he's won 2 of his last 3. Rodriguez hasn't challenged for a UFC title in his young career and will be a step closer if he wins Saturday's bout. As the third-ranked Featherweight, he's an Ultimate Fighter: Latin America tournament winner and a black belt in Taekwondo.

When to Watch

Prelims begin on Saturday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 2 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can watch the fight for only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 annually. Click here to sign up.

Saturday's preliminary bouts will also air on ESPN and ABC will air the main card. Subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo can watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN or ABC depending on their service and plan.

What's the Schedule?

Prelims — Beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET

Dalcha Lungiambula (11-4) vs. Punahele Soriano (8-2) [Middleweight]

#13 Ricky Simón (19-3) vs. #14 Jack Shore (16-0) [Bantamweight]

Bill Algeo (15-6) vs. Herbert Burns (11-3) [Featherweight]

Dustin Jacoby (17-5-1) vs. Da Un Jung (15-2-1) [Light Heavyweight]

Dwight Grant (11-5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (13-4) [Middleweight]

#14 Jessica Penne (14-6) vs. Emily Ducote (Debut) [Women's Strawweight]

Main Card — Beginning at 2 p.m. ET

#2 Brian Ortega (15-2; 1NC) vs. #3 Yair Rodríguez (14-3; 1NC) [Featherweight]

#10 Michelle Waterson (18-9) vs. #11 Amanda Lemos (11-2-1) [Women's Strawweight]

#14 Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov [Welterweight]

#8 Matt Schnell vs. #12 Su Mudaerji [Flyweight]

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain [Featherweight]

#3 Lauren Murphy vs. #10 Miesha Tate [Women's Flyweight]

