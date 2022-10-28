How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen on October 29

Join or Sign In
UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar meets Arnold Allen inside of the Octagon. Here's how to watch
UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC Apex with an 11-bout card featuring a Featherweight showdown between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen in the main event. The two Top 10 Featherweights are battling for title contention on Saturday night.
At 23-6, Kattar is the #5 ranked and has 11 wins by knockout. Fighting out of Boston, Kattar is coming off a split decision loss to Josh Emmett; however, he has won 3 of his last 5 fights. This Sataurday will be Kattar's fifth consecutive main event.
At 18-1, Allen is the #6 ranked Featherweight with 10 wins by knockout or submission and is unbeaten in the UFC. Fighting out of England, Allen will be main eventing for the first time in promotion and is fighting his highest ranked opponent to date. His previous fight was at Fight Night London where he defeated Dan Hooker. A win on Saturday would put him into the Top 5 of the division.
Find out how to watch UFC Fight Night, below.
Prelims begin on Saturday, October 29, at 4:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+ for only $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year.
