How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo on October 15

UFC Fight Night: Grasso and Araujo meet in the Octagon on Saturday. Here's how to watch
The UFC returns to the UFC Apex, outside of Las Vegas, for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo. A Flyweight contenders bout between #5 Alexa Grasso and #6 Viviane Araujo will headline the 12-bout card.
At 14-3, fighting out of Jalisco, Mexico, Grasso is the biggest name fighting on the card. Known for her heavy hits, she has 4 wins by knockout and is unbeaten as a Flyweight. Currently, Grasso is on a 3-fight win streak with wins over Maycee Barber and Joanne Wood.
At 11-3, Araujo fights out of Ceilandia, Brazil, and has 7 wins by knockout or submission. This is her first main event in the UFC, as she looks to continue her dominance after winning 3 of her last 4 fights. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt was originally scheduled to fight Grasso back in January at UFC 270 but Araujo had to pull from the event due to injury. The fight was rescheduled for August at UFC on ESPN 41 but it was canceled due to Grasso having an issue with her visa.
Find out how to watch UFC Fight Night, below.
Prelims begin on Saturday, October 15, at 4:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+ for only $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year.
