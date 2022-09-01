How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa Live on September 3

Ciryl "Bon Gamin" Gane and Tai "Bam Bam" Tuivasa will headline UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa in a hard-hitting heavyweight showdown in the City of Love. There will be no love lost, as both fighters look to move up in title contention for a shot at Jon Jones' interim UFC Heavyweight title.

At 10-1, Ciryl Gane is the No.1 ranked Heavyweight in the UFC. The former interim UFC Heavyweight Champion is returning to his home country as he is looking to get back on track after losing the Heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in January.

Tuivasa is the No. 3 ranked Heavyweight in the promotion and has a record of 14-3 record. The fan favorite is looking to shock the world with an upset against the top contender and extend his 5-fight winning streak. His last fight came against Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 in February, which he won by knockout.

With 12 bouts scheduled to take place, Saturday's UFC Fight Night will set the tone for September. In another notable fight, former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker will fight former title challenger Marvin Vettori which was originally supposed to take place at UFC 275.

When to Watch

Prelims begin on Saturday, September 3, at 12:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 12 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can watch the fight for only $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually. Click here to sign up.

What's the Schedule?

Prelims — Beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET

Stephanie Egger (7-3) vs. Ailin Perez (7-1) [Women's Featherweight]

Khalid Taha (13-4;1NC) vs. Cristian Quiñónez (17-3) [Bantamweight]



#12 Nassourdine Imavov (11-3) vs. Joaquin Buckley (15-4) [Middleweight]

Benoît Saint-Denis (9-1;1NC) vs. Gabriel Miranda (16-5) [Lightweight]

Farès Ziam (12-4) vs. Michal Figlak (8-0) [Lightweight]



Abus Magomedov (24-4-1) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (14-4) [Middleweight]



Main Card — Beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET

#1 Ciryl Gane (10-1) vs. #3 Tai Tuivasa (15-3) [Heavyweight]

#1 Robert Whittaker (24-6) vs. #3 Marvin Vettori (18-5-1) [Middleweight]

Alessio Di Chirico (13-6) vs. Roman Kopylov (8-2) [Middleweight]

John Makdessi (18-7) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (13-5) [Lightweight]

William Gomis (10-2) vs. Jarno Errens (13-3-1) [Featherweight]



Charles Jourdain (13-5-1) vs. Nathaniel Wood (18-5) [Featherweight]



