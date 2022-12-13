How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland on December 17

Join or Sign In
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland will headline inside of the Octagon. Here's how to watch
Live from the UFC Apex Facility, outside of Las Vegas, combat action returns to the Octagon with UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland. The 14-bout card is the final UFC live event of the year, and features a Middleweight throwdown between 2 of the promotion's top 10 fighters, "Tha Killa Gorilla" Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.
At 15-6, Cannonier is the #3 ranked Middleweight with 12 of 15 wins coming via KO or submission. He's the +105 betting underdog (Draftkings) heading into the fight and he's coming off a loss from his first UFC title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 276. The Killa Gorilla has wins over big names such as Anderson Silva, Jack Hermansson, Kelvin Gastelum, and Derek Brunson.
At 25-4, Strickland is the #7 ranked Middleweight with 10 wins by knockout and he's won 6 of last 7 fights. Strickland is the -125 betting favorite (Draftkings) and he's coming off a knockout loss to current champion Alex Pereira at UFC 276. He was previously on a 6-fight win streak and is known for his unique personality and outspoken interviews.
Find out how to watch UFC Fight Night, below.
Prelims begin on Saturday, December 17, at 4:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+ for only $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year.
