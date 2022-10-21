How to Watch UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Live on October 22

Live from Abu Dhabi, Ultimate Fighting Championship returns with UFC 280: Oliveira Makhachev. The 12-bout card will feature two championship fights, the UFC Bantamweight and Lightweight Championships as the co-main event and main event, respectively.

At 33-8, Charles Oliveira vacated the UFC Lightweight Championship when he failed to make weight at UFC 274. He's the promotion's #1 ranked Lightweight with 21 wins by submission, which is the most finishes and submissions in the promotion's history, and he's on an 11-fight winning streak. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist hasn't lost since 2017.

At 22-1, Islam Makhachev is the promotion's #4 ranked Lightweight and is getting his first shot at a title. He's on a 10-fight winning streak and hasn't been defeated since 2015. Not to be outdone, the wrestling specialist has 10 wins by submission.

The Bantamweight Championship bout between champion Aljamain Sterlings and TJ Dillashaw is one of the biggest fights of the fall. The 21-3 Sterling has been champion since March of 2021 after defeating Peter Yan by DQ. Dillashaw is a former two-time Bantamweight Champion and this fight is his 3rd fight since 2019, which is when he lost the championship to Henry Cejudo.

Find out how you can watch all of the hard-hitting action inside of the Octagon at UFC 280, below.

When to Watch

Prelims begin on Saturday, October 22, at 10:30 a.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 2 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. The main card is a pay-per-view event that existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase for $74.99, and new subscribers can save 30% by purchasing UFC 280 and signing up for the ESPN+ Annual Plan for $124.98. Click here to sign up.

The prelims will also air on ESPNEWS. Subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo can watch preliminary matches on ESPNEWS depending on their service and plan.

What's the Schedule?

Prelims - Beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady (Welterweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho (Middleweight)



Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir (Light Heavyweight)



Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (Welterweight)

Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson (Middleweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon (Flyweight)



Karol Rosa vs. Lina Länsberg (Women's Bantamweight)



Main Card— Beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev (UFC Lightweight Championship)

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (UFC Bantamweight Championship)

Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley (Bantamweight)

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot (Catchweight (127.5 lb))

Catch all of the combat action live from the Octagon and more by subscribing to an ESPN+ Annual plan and get UFC 280 for $124.98.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.