How to Watch UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 Live on July 30

Everything is bigger in Texas, which is why the American Airlines Center in Dallas will be home to the rematch of the biggest upset in UFC history when "The Venezuelan Vixen" Julianna Pena takes on "The Lioness" Amanda Nunes at UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2. The 13-bout card will feature 9 fighters ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions and two title bouts.

In December of 2021, UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes for the title at UFC 269. Nunes, the reigning UFC Women's Featherweight champion, was submitted in the second round in a major upset, which is available to watch for free on the UFC's YouTube page. Both fighters are coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 30, and Pena is the first female to win the show.

Fighting out of Chicago, Pena is 11-4 inside of the Octagon and will be defending her title for the first time since upsetting Nunes. Ast the 5th Women's Bantamweight champion in its 9-year history, she'll be main eventing her first PPV. The Venezuelan Vixen has won 3 of her last 4 fights, with her last two wins coming via submission.

At 21-5, Nunes is one of the most decorated fighters, male or female, in the history of the UFC. She previously won 12 fights in a row over some of the biggest names in the promotion including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko, and Holly Holm. Her dominance is unmatched, and she's coming off her first loss since September of 2014. The Lioness holds multiple records including the most wins in title fights among women and the longest combined UFC title reign of all time.

Find out how to watch all of the hard-hitting action during UFC 277, below.

When to Watch

Early prelims begin on Saturday, July 30, at 6:00 p.m. ET, prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. The main card is a pay-per-view event that existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase for $74.99, and new subscribers can save 30% by purchasing UFC 277 and signing up to the ESPN+ Annual Plan for $124.98. Click here to sign up.

The early prelims will also air on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass, while ESPN and ABC will air the prelims. Subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo can watch preliminary matches on either ABC or ESPN depending on their service and plan.

What's the Schedule?

Early Prelims — Beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET

Michael Morales (13-0) vs. Adam Fugitt (Debut) [Welterweight]

Joselyne Edwards (11-4) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (9-5-2) [Women's Bantamweight]

Nicolae Negumereanu (12-1) vs. Ihor Potieria (1-0) [Light Heavyweight]

Orion Cosce (7-1) vs. Mike Mathetha (3-1) [Welterweight]

Prelims — Beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET

Alex Morono (21-7; 1NC) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (10-3) [Welterweight]

Drew Dober (24-11; 1NC) vs. Rafael Alves (20-10) [Lightweight]

Don'Tale Mayes (10-4) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (Debut) [Heavyweight]

#15 Drakkar Klose (12-2-1) vs. Rafa García (14-2) [Lightweight]

Main Card— Beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET

Julianna Peña (c) (12-4) vs. #1 Amanda Nunes (21-5) [Women's Bantamweight]

#1 Brandon Moreno vs. #2 Kai Kara-France (24-9; 1NC) [Flyweight]

#5 Derrick Lewis (26-9; 1NC) vs. #11 Sergei Pavlovich (15-1) [Heavyweight]

#4 Alexandre Pantoja (24-5) vs. #6 Alex Perez (24-6) [Flyweight]

#5 Anthony Smith (36-16) vs. #4 Magomed Ankalaev (17-1) [Light Heavyweight]

Catch all of the combat action live from the Octagon and more by subscribing to an ESPN+ Annual plan and get UFC 277 for $124.98.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.