The UFC heads to Singapore Indoor Stadium for UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka, a 12-bout card that features two title fights. A light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira (champion) and Jiri Prochazka will headline the first non-Abu Dhabi international PPV since UFC 243 in October 2019. The co-main event will be a flyweight title fight between Valentina "Bullet" Shevchenko and Thalia Santos.

At 33-7, Glover Teixeira is one of the dominant champions in the UFC. 28 of his wins are by knockout or submission and he holds the record for the most wins by finish in the light heavyweight division. Tonight's fight will be his first title defense after defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 for the belt, which made him the oldest first-time champion in the history of the promotion at 42.

Fighting his third UFC bout, Jiri Prochazka is 28-3-1 and the #2 ranked Light Heavyweight with 25 wins by knockout. As one of the best strikers to ever come out of the Czech Republic, he's coming off a devastating spinning elbow knockout over Dominic Reyes in May of 2021. He's currently on a 12-fight win streak and 27 of his 28 wins are by finish.

The UFC Flyweight Championship will be on the line when Valentina "Bullet" Shevchenko (22-3) defends her title against Thalia Santos (19-1). Bullet is highly regarded as one of the best UFC fighters in the world and the #1 ranked pound-for-pound best women's fighter in the world. Santos has 10 wins by knockout and is on a 4-fight win streak and will be looking to end Shevchenko's 8-fight win streak.

When to Watch

Early prelims begin on Saturday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET, prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. The early prelims will also air on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims will air on ESPN.

The main card is a pay-per-view event that existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase for $74.99, and new subscribers can save 30% by purchasing UFC 275 and signing up to the ESPN+ Annual Plan for $99.98. Click here to sign up.

Early Prelim — Beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET

Kang Kyung-ho (17-9; 1NC) vs. Danaa Batgerel (12-3) (Bantamweight)

Liang Na (17-5) vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez (6-4) (Women's Strawweight)

Ramona Pascual (6-3) vs. Joselyne Edwards (10-4) (Women's Featherweight)

Prelim — Beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET

Jacob Malkoun (6-1) vs. Brendan Allen (18-5) (Middleweight)

Seung Woo Choi (10-4) vs. Joshua Culibao (9-1-1) (Featherweight)

Steve Garcia (12-4) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (1-0) (Lightweight)

Jake Matthews (17-5) vs. André Fialho (16-4; 1NC) (Welterweight)

Main Card— Beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET

Glover Teixeira (c) (33-7) vs. #2 Jiří Procházka (28-3) (UFC Light Heavyweight Title Bout)

Valentina Shevchenko (c) (22-3) vs. #4 Taila Santos (19-1) (UFC Women's Flyweight Title Bout)

#2 Zhang Weili (21-3) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-4) (Women's Strawweight)

#8 Rogério Bontorin (17-4; 1NC) vs. #14 Manel Kape (17-6) (Flyweight)

Jack Della Maddalena (11-2) vs. Ramazan Emeev (20-5) (Welterweight)

