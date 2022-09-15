How to Watch TNF Chargers vs. Chiefs Live on 09/15

On Thursday, September 15 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service.

Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs

Watch NFL Games with NFL+

Throughout the season, NFL+ will be streaming live NFL games and replays. With a subscription, you'll get live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live game audio for every game, and on-demand NFL content without ads.

Other Ways to Watch

Each game will be available to stream in-market for free on the team's app and website.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.

Watch Local Market TNF Games for Free

Due to the NFL and Amazon's deal, fans who live within a team's local market can watch Thursday Night Football for free by using an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

