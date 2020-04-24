Now Playing The Little Mermaid Live! Stars Play WHO SAID IT: Disney Villain or Real Housewife

With the novel coronavirus continuing to spread across the globe, we can all use a little magic in our lives right now to lift our spirits. The purveyors of family-friendly magic at Disney are answering the call with the best way to turn our frowns upside-down: by blowing things up in colorful explosions in the sky.

On its Instagram Friday, Walt Disney World revealed that it would be streaming its famous "Happily Ever After Fireworks Show" for everyone. "When night falls magic fills the skies, join us tonight at 7 p.m. ET," the IG story says.

The show is part of Disney's #DisneyMagicMoments campaign, which is intended to let fans of Disney experience the parks while they remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tonight's show won't be live; it will be a pre-recorded stream of the popular fireworks show that includes projections on Cinderella's Castle.

What: The Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom "Happily Ever After Fireworks Show"

When: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Where: Walt Disney World's Instagram page

Note: The show can also be seen on Disney's YouTube page.

