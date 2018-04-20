Football season isn't back until September and it feels like Super Bowl LVIII was yesterday, but the NFL is already hosting a three-day event starting this Thursday, April 25 and commencing Saturday, April 27. That's right, it's draft season; and it's going to be a banger. See below and learn how to watch the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft NFL

This year, the 2024 NFL Draft is coming to us live from Detroit starting at 8 p.m. ET on April 25 via ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network. Fans can catch the entire event live using their cable subscription. For those of you who have cut the cable cord in recent years and are now turning to streaming services, you can catch the NFL Draft on platforms like ESPN+, Fubo, and others.

This year's NFL Draft is set to be highly thrilling, featuring top quarterbacks like USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy vying for the top spots in Round 1. Alongside them, standout wide receiver talents such as LSU's Malik Nabers, Washington's Rome Odunze, and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. are also generating tons of buzz.

The Chicago Bears have first pick this time around due to a previous trade they had with the Carolina Panthers, who had the worst luck last season. It's being speculated that the Bears are likely going to go with Caleb Williams from USC after the team traded Justin Fields to the Steelers back in March. They're more or less in desperate need for a QB that'll take the team to a new light.

But, in what order will the rest of the players get called and where are they headed? You'll just have to wait and see. Find out where to get streaming below.

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft on ESPN+



If you're looking to catch every exciting moment of the 2024 NFL Draft, ESPN+ should be your top choice. As the ultimate streaming destination for sports fans, ESPN+ provides extensive coverage of all ESPN sports, including football. While there's no free trial available, subscribers can enjoy access for just $10.99 per month or save 15% with an annual subscription priced at $109.99.

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft on Fubo

Fubo stands out as a premier live streaming service for sports enthusiasts in 2024, offering a seven-day free trial for fans eager to catch everything going down at the 2024 NFL Draft. Subscribers can continue with Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, granting access to nearly 200 channels and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices. Yes, we're talking 10 at the same time.

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft on DIRECTV STREAM



DIRECTV STREAM also offers a standout option for live sports coverage. Currently, subscribers can benefit from discounts on DIRECTV STREAM's sports packages. Opt for the Entertainment + Sports Pack and enjoy a $30 per month discount, paying only $84.98 per month for the first three months with 90+ channels included. Alternatively, delve into the Choice + Sports Pack, the top choice of DIRECTV STREAM, with access to 125+ channels for $98.99 per month for the first month, saving $44.99. For an even wider range of content, consider the Ultimate + Sports Pack priced at $109.99 per month for the first month, offering 160+ channels and a savings of $44.99.

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft on Hulu + Live TV

At $77 per month, Hulu + Live TV delivers live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft via ESPN+ along with a rich variety of TV shows, movies, and more. Enjoy benefits like unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two screens simultaneously, making it ideal for households with diverse preferences. Plus, this package includes Disney+ for family movie nights after the draft excitement. This might be best option for anyone who wants more than just sports, just an FYI.

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft on Sling TV

Sling TV provides an excellent option for streaming the 2024 NFL Draft. Currently, subscribers can get the Orange + Blue Plan for $30 for the first three months, totaling $90. This plan, priced at $60 a month thereafter, offers both ESPN and ABC, ensuring you won't miss any draft action. Here, you'll get all of the Orange and Blue channels in addition to 22 more. If you want just one, the Orange Plan goes for $40 a month, which includes ESPN but not ABC, or the Blue Plan for $45 a month, which includes ABC but not ESPN. Either way, you'll be covered for the draft with Sling TV, given that the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be on both.

How to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft from anywhere with a VPN

For those located outside the United States, accessing streaming services may be a bit tricky. But don't worry, you can still enjoy all the action of the 2024 NFL Draft with the help of VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs mask your location, making it appear as if you're in the United States, no matter where you are. Private Internet Access offers plans starting at just $2 per month, while ExpressVPN is currently offering a generous 49% discount on its annual subscription.