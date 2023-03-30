How to Watch The F1 Australian GP Race on April 2

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This year's Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00am ET at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

The race may be taking place in Australia, but you can catch all the action wherever you are.

How to Watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix

The weekend's races, from practice rounds to the main event, will be available to watch in the US on ESPN channels. The main race on April 2 will air on ESPN.

Make sure you catch all the action with the chart below.

F1 Australian GP Race Schedule Thursday, March 30 Session Time Channel

Practice 1 9:25pm ET ESPNews/ESPN3 Friday 31 March Session Time Channel

Practice 2 12.55am ET ESPN2

F1 Show: 3:00am ET ESPN3

Practice 3 9:25pm ET ESPN2 Saturday, April 1 Session Time Channel

Qualifying 12:55pm ET ESPN

Ted's Qualifying Notebook 2:30am ET ESPN3

Grand Prix Sunday 11:30pm ET ESPN2 Sunday April, 2 Session Time Channel

Race 12:55am ET ESPN

Checkered Flag 3:00am ET ESPN3

Ted's Notebook 4:00am ET ESPN3

Race Replay 9:30am ET & 9:00pm ET ESPN2

Streaming the F1 Australian GP

You can watch every round with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 - all available on several live TV streaming services.

Watch the 2023 F1 Australian GP on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN and ESPN2 and more with its Entertainment plan for $75 per month. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.



Watch the 2023 F1 Australian GP on Fubo

For $75 per month, you can watch the action live on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 via Fubo with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.



Watch the 2023 F1 Australian GP on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $70 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch the 2023 F1 Australian GP on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. For $40 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live matches on the ESPN family of networks. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.



Watch the 2023 F1 Australian GP on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the F1 races on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for $73 per month. The streaming service has over 100 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.



Watching F1 Races Without Cable

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.