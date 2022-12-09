How to Watch the Army-Navy Game Without Cable Live on December 10

Before the start of Bowl Season, the third leg of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy between the 5-6 Army Black Knights and the 4-7 Navy Midshipmen will be decided on the field. This year's rivalry game will take place at Lincoln Financial Fied in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The historic rivalry dates back to 1890 and the programs have faced each other 122 times. Navy leads the all-time series 62-53-7, and they have the longest winning streak in the series with 14 wins from 2002-2015. The Midshipmen were victorious in their most recent contest and they've won 16 games since the year 2000. The Black Knights will be looking to turn the tide on Saturday.

When to Watch

The 2022 Army-Navy Game will air on Saturday, December 10, at 3:00 p.m. ET, on CBS.

How to Watch Army-Navy Game Live

CBS will air the Army-Navy game live and cord cutters can stream the game on many streaming services.

Where to Stream CBS

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔

Watch Army-Navy for Free

Catch live regular season games on CBS by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch Army-Navy Game Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch the game live on CBS. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

Watch Army-Navy Game Live on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers can watch Saturday's game live on CBS on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch Army-Navy Game Live on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the game live on CBS. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch Army-Navy Game Live on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the game live on CBS for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch Army-Navy Game Live on Paramount+



Subscribers to Paramount+ can watch the Army-Navy game on their local CBS station with the Essential plan for only $4.99/mo. or $49.99/yr. Upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99/mo. or $99/yr and enjoy the game live and Paramount+ without ads.

