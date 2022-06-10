How to Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes Live on June 11

"The Run for the Carnations" has finally arrived with today's Belmont Stakes. As the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the 154th Belmont Stakes is a 12-furlong race, with 50,000 spectators in attendance in Elmont, New York, as eight horses race their way into the history books.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike and Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting will be going head-to-head at "The Third Jewel of the Triple Crown." We The People, Rich Strike, and Mo Donegal are the favorites to win the 1.5-mile race and get draped in the blanket of 700 white carnations in the winner's circle.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes without cable, below.

When to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: NBC, Peacock

How to Stream the 2022 Belmont Stakes

Since 2011, NBC has been the home of the Belmont Stakes, and this year's event will also simulstream on Peacock for the first time.

2022 Belmont Stakes Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔

Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes for Free

Catch all of NBC's coverage of the 2022 Belmont Stakes by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Peacock

Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes live on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to the Belmont Stakes, a replay of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up before June 19 can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $54.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of the 2022 Belmont Stakes on NBC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes on NBC, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch this year's race on NBC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Watch the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Mobile Apps

Viewers can stream all of today's action live on the NBC Sports app, and NBCSports.com. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries NBC.

