The 2020 Emmy Awards have officially been given out and it was a big night for a lot of shows. Namely, Schitt's Creek became the first series to ever sweep the comedy categories, while Watchmen dominated in the limited series categories, and both Ozark and Succession took home major gold when it came to drama awards, while Zendaya made a surprise upset in the lead actress category.

Now that you know which shows and stars the Television Academy have decided to be the best in TV, you can watch the Emmy Award winning shows and decide for yourself. TV Guide has compiled where you can stream the winners, so get on your comfy pants, grab a snack, and get watching.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)


Drama Categories

Jeremy Strong, <em>Succession</em>Jeremy Strong, Succession

Drama Series

WINNER: Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Better Call Saul
Where to Stream: Netflix (Season 5 not yet available)

The Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Killing Eve
Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)

The Mandalorian
Where to Stream: Disney+

Ozark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Stranger Things
Where to Stream: Netflix


Lead Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jeremy StrongSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Jason BatemanOzark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Sterling K. BrownThis Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Steve CarellThe Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Brian CoxSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Billy Porter, Pose
Where to Stream: Netflix


Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: ZendayaEuphoria
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Jennifer AnistonThe Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Olivia ColmanThe Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jodie ComerKilling Eve
Where to Stream: HuluSling TVFuboTV (Season 3 not yet available)

Laura LinneyOzark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Sandra OhKilling Eve
Where to Stream: HuluSling TVFuboTV (Season 3 not yet available)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Billy CrudupThe Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Giancarlo EspositoBetter Call Saul
Where to Stream: Netflix (Season 5 not yet available)

Bradley WhitfordThe Handmaid's Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Mark DuplassThe Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Nicholas BraunSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Kieran Culkin, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Matthew MacFadyenSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Jeffrey WrightWestworld
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Julia GarnerOzark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Laura DernBig Little Lies
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Meryl StreepBig Little Lies
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Helena Bonham CarterThe Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix

Samira WileyThe Handmaid's Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Fiona ShawKilling Eve
Where to Stream: HuluSling TVFuboTV (Season 3 not available)

Sarah SnookSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Thandie NewtonWestworld
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Guest Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Ron Cephas JonesThis Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TVFubo TV

Andrew ScottBlack Mirror
Where to Stream: Netflix

Giancarlo EspositoThe Mandalorian
Where to Stream: Disney+

Martin ShortThe Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Jason BatemanThe Outsider
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

James CromwellSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Guest Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Cherry JonesSuccession  
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Alexis BledelThe Handmaid's Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Cicely TysonHow to Get Away with Murder
Where to Stream: Hulu, Netflix

Laverne CoxOrange Is the New Black
Where to Stream: Netflix

Harriet WalterSuccession  
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Phylicia RashadThis Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TVFubo TV


Comedy Categories

Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper, <em>The Good Place</em>Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Comedy Series

WINNERSchitt's Creek
Where to Stream:  Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Curb Your Enthusiasm
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Dead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix

The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling 

Insecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

The Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

What We Do in the Shadows
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu, Sling TV


Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Eugene LevySchitt's Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Anthony Andersonblack-ish
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu

Don CheadleBlack Monday
Where to Stream: Showtime, Showtime Anytime

Ted DansonThe Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, FuboSling

Michael DouglasThe Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix

Ramy YoussefRamy
Where to Stream: Hulu


Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Catherine O'HaraSchitt's Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Christina ApplegateDead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix

Rachel BrosnahanThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Linda CardelliniDead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix

Issa RaeInsecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Tracee Ellis Rossblack-ish
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu


Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Dan LevySchitt's Creek 
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Andre BraugherBrooklyn Nine-Nine
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu

William Jackson HarperThe Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, FuboSling

Alan ArkinThe Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix

Sterling K. BrownThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Tony ShalhoubThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Mahershala AliRamy
Where to Stream: Hulu

Kenan ThompsonSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV


Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Annie MurphySchitt's Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Betty GilpinGLOW
Where to Stream: Netflix

D'Arcy CardenThe Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, FuboSling

Yvonne OrjiInsecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Alex BorsteinThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Marin HinkleThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Kate McKinnonSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV

Cecily StrongSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV


Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Eddie MurphySaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV

Luke KirbyThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Dev PatelModern Love
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Adam DriverSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV

Brad PittSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV


Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Maya RudolphSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV

Angela BassettA Black Lady Sketch Show
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Maya RudolphThe Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, FuboSling

Wanda SykesThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon

Bette MidlerThe Politician
Where to Stream: Netflix

Phoebe Waller-BridgeSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV

Limited Series or Television Movie

Cate Blanchett, <em>Mrs. America</em>Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Limited Series

WINNER: Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Little Fires Everywhere
Where to Stream: Hulu

Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Unbelievable
Where to Stream: Netflix

Unorthodox
Where to Stream: Netflix


Television Movie

WINNER: Bad Education
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

American Son
Where to Stream: Netflix

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
Where to Stream: Netflix

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Where to Stream: Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Where to Stream: Netflix


Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Mark RuffaloI Know This Much Is True
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Jeremy IronsWatchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Hugh JackmanBad Education
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Paul MescalNormal People
Where to Stream: Hulu

Jeremy PopeHollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix


Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Regina KingWatchmen 
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Cate BlanchettMrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Shira HaasUnorthodox
Where to Stream: Netflix

Octavia SpencerSelf-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker
Where to Stream: Netflix

Kerry WashingtonLittle Fires Everywhere
Where to Stream: Hulu


Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIWatchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Dylan McDermottHollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jim ParsonsHollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix

Titus BurgessUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jovan AdepoWatchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Louis Gossett Jr.Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Uzo AdubaMrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Holland TaylorHollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix

Margo MartindaleMrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Tracey UllmanMrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Toni ColletteUnbelievable
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jean SmartWatchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Variety and Talk Series Categories

<em>The Daily Show with Trevor Noah</em>The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Variety Sketch Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Drunk History
Where to Stream: Comedy Central, Hulu


Variety Talk Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Where to Stream:  HBO, HBO Max

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Where to Stream: Comedy Central, YouTube TVFubo, Sling TV

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Where to Stream: HBO Max, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Jimmy Kimmel Live
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu, YouTube TV

Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Where to Stream: CBS All Access, YouTube TV, AmazonFubo TV

Reality Programming Categories

Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bruley, <em>Queer Eye</em>Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bruley, Queer Eye

Competition Series

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo 

The Masked Singer
Where to Stream: FOX Now, Hulu, Tubi, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Nailed It!
Where to Stream: Netflix

Top Chef
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

The Voice
Where to Stream: NBC, Fubo TV


Structured Reality Program

WINNER: Queer Eye
Where to Stream: Netflix

Antiques Roadshow
Where to Stream: Amazon, YouTube TV

Love Is Blind
Where to Stream: Netflix

Shark Tank
Where to Stream: HuluFubo TV, YouTube TV

A Very Brady Renovation
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo


Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: Cheer
Where to Stream: Netflix

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo

Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up
Where to Stream: Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo 

We're Here
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Animated Programming Categories

Big MouthBig Mouth

Animated Program

WINNER: Big Mouth
Where to Stream: Netflix

Bob's Burgers
Where to Stream: FOX NowHulu, YouTube TV, Fubo TV

BoJack Horseman
Where to Stream: Netflix

Rick and Morty
Where to Stream: Hulu, HBO Max, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV

The Simpsons
Where to Stream: FOX Now, Disney+HuluSling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

Additional reporting by Diane Gordon.